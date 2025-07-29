San Francisco, July 28: WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature called "greetings message with wave emoji," aimed at helping users initiate a conversation with already existing users with fewer interactions. The Meta-owned platform has released another feature for Android beta testers called "night mode for the camera". This feature lets WhatsApp users access the camera interface and use night mode.

WhatsApp has brought significant improvements in its camera functionality since its launch. The camera in WhatsApp now supports various functions such as filters that offer effects, background changes, and more. With the new WhatsApp feature 'night mode for the camera', users can turn on night mode to take good-quality pictures via a dedicated toggle.

WhatsApp Camera Night Mode Feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp will allow users to easily browse and apply various visual effects in real-time before capturing photos or videos, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The addition would help the platform expand its already-provided creative tools within the app's camera interface. It would make the call-exclusive effects available for different types of content creation. WhatsApp has rolled out this new feature through the Google Play Beta Programme in the Android 2.25.22.2 update.

The night mode will be accessible via a dedicated toggle appearing to be of a 'crescent moon'. While clicking on it, the users can see the objects in a dark or poorly lit environment. Tapping it will activate a mode that optimises photos in low-light conditions to improve the clarity and brightness. The WhatsApp users can witness software-based photo improvements with adjusted exposure and reduced noise in darker settings. It works without requiring any external objects or light sources. The report said, "In extremely low-light scenarios, the enhancements may only offer a modest improvement, rather than producing a fully bright and detailed image."

