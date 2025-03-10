Elon Musk-run social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered multiple outages across the globe, including India today, March 10. After continuous outage, billionaire Elon Musk shared his first reaction and said that X is experiencing a "massive cyberattack". In a post on X, Elon Musk said, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏". He also said that they get attacked every day. However, the X owner said that the cyberattack was done with a lot of resources. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," his post added. Earlier in the day, complaints about X outages spiked at 6 AM, then at 10 AM and once again in the evening. According to the tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 40,000 users reported no access to the platform. X Down Again? Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform Not Working, Some Users Receiving ‘Something Went Wrong, Try Reloading’ Message.

X Is Experiencing a 'Massive Cyberattack', Says Elon Musk

There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing … https://t.co/aZSO1a92no — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)