Elon Musk-run platform X, few hours ago on March 10, 2025, experienced a global outage that affected users around the world. However, the platform began to work for some users after experiencing an outage that lasted approximately 30 to 40 minutes during the day. Many users are now reportedly facing "Something Went Wrong. Try Reloading" error message. It indicates that the platform is again facing technical difficulties. X Global Outage: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform, Twitter, Suffers Massive Blackout Affecting Millions of Users for Over 30 Minutes,

X Down Again?

X Down "Something Went Wrong" Message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)