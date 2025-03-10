Elon Musk's X is allegedly facing some technical issues as it started showing "Something Went Wrong. Try Reloading" error to some of the users. The X web version has been inaccessible to the users who cannot load their screen. The X mobile app is working fine for some users; however others have reportedly been facing the "Try Reloading" error. What Is eSIM Scam? Know How To Protect Yourself From Scammers and Fraudsters.

X Down, Showed "Something Went Wrong" Message

X Down "‘Something Went Wrong" Message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

X Outage, Platform Users Faced Technical Issues While Loading Posts

X Outage 'Loading Error' (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)