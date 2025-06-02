Elon Musk's XChat, a rival to Meta's WhatsApp, has been announced and started rolling out with unique features. The all-new XChat is built on Rust with end-to-end Bitcoin-style encryption, audio and video calling, disappearing messages and the option to send files to other users. Elon Musk said that XChat was launched with a whole new architecture. It is available to select users only. Errol Musk in India: US Billionaire Elon Musk's Father Arrives in Delhi for 5-Day Tour, Will Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; Pics and Video Surface.

Elon Musk Announced Rollout of XChat With Bitcoin-Style Encryption

All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling. This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption, whole new architecture. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2025

