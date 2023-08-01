Xiaomi has launched the new Smart TV X series in India with all improved technology and many impressive features, including the introduction of Patchwall+ and over 200 free live channels to offer an amazing and futuristic TV viewing experience. The new Xiaomi Smart TV X series has been launched in the country in 4 different screen sizes to suit the varying consumer needs. The new Xiaomi Smart TV X comes with a starting price of 26,999 for the 43-inch model, that goes up to Rs 58,999 for the largest 65-inch model. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get Titanium Frames and Innovative EV Battery Tech; Checkout the Persistent Speculations.

New Xiaomi Smart TV X Launched in India:

Big, Smart, or Premium We say it's all three with the #XiaomiSmartTVXSeries that comes with Google TV. Experience a mesmerizing: - Metal bezel-less design, - Lifelike visuals on 4K | Dolby Vision, - Patchwall+ for endless entertainment, and - Sound of 30W Dolby Audio Dual… pic.twitter.com/PJhUa5Z0le — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

