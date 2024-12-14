YesMadam CEO Mayank Arya released an apology video after facing criticism over the workplace stress campaign. The video is released after the rumours circulating on social media about employees being fired due to stress after an internal workplace stress survey. In a video message, Arya clarified that no employees were dismissed, no emails were sent, and there was no panic situation in the company. Arya apologised and said, "maar lo jhaapad’ in the video. He acknowledged that the delivery of the message may have been misunderstood, but the intentions behind it were genuine. The co-founder stated, "I am not here to defend or justify myself," but stressed the importance of promoting mental wellness at work. Arya dismissed claims of the move being a publicity stunt and added that proper mindset and wellness at work lead to increased productivity. ‘No One Was Fired’: YesMadam Denies Termination of ‘Stressed’ Employees, Says Social Media Posts Were ‘Planned Effort’ To Highlight Workplace Stress.

YesMadam Stress Survey Result

YesMadam Stress Survey Result (Photo Credits:X/@bhuvanyu1)

YesMadam Clarifies Over Employee Dismissal

YesMadam CEO Mayank Arya Apology Video about Workplace Stress Campaign

