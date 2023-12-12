A huge snake made a casual entrance from roof during a podcast recording in Australian. The incident occurred when Andrew Ward of Regen Farmers Mutual was engaged in an interview with the hosts of Fresh Perspectives, a podcast created by The Strategy Group, a consultancy firm based in Sydney. A video that has surfaced on social media platform, shows an enormous snake emerging from the roof during the video conversation making the hosts jump out their seats. Co-host Alycia Wolf expressing surprise sighed, "Oh my god!" To this, Ward causally joked and said, "It's only a carpet python. He's the rodent control officer". Australia Shocker: Woman Falls Through Floor of Her Rental Home in Melbourne, Finds She Was Pregnant and Suffered Miscarriage; Sues Landlord.

Snake Emerges From Rooftop During Video Podcast Recording:

Only in Australia: huge snake drops from roof during podcast recording – video https://t.co/lZyTlesXyl — Guardian video (@guardianvideo) December 11, 2023

