A disturbing video going viral on social media shows two drunk teenagers urinating into hotpot soup in China. According to reports, the incident occurred last February and a video of the incident has surfaced online now. The disgusting act caught on camera shows the two teenagers, aged 17, standing on a dining table and peeing into the broth pot in a private room at a Shanghai branch of Haidilao restaurant. Police said that the teenagers were drunk during the incident and were arrested immediately. Robocop in China: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots Deployed To Assist Police and Patrol Urban Areas in Shenzhen, Video Goes Viral.

