Delta flight DL1437 from Richmond to Atlanta faced a tense situation as its Boeing 757-232 aircraft landed on Runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. One of the main landing gear tires reportedly blew out and caught fire upon landing at 18:20 EDT. The flight crew swiftly executed an emergency evacuation using evacuation slides on the runway while fire trucks managed the blaze. One passenger sustained injuries during the incident. Training Aircraft Emergency Landing Video: Two-Seater Aircraft Allegedly Belonging to Redbird Aviation Makes Emergency Landing Near Sambra Airport in Belagavi, Both Pilots Sustain Minor Injuries.

Delta Plane Evacuation on Emergency Slide

WATCH: People seen evacuating on Delta plane's emergency slide after tires burst on landing at Atlanta airportpic.twitter.com/1yV5Swfk2I — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 3, 2023

