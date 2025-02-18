The Donald Trump administration is considering restricting the use of food stamps for purchasing sugary drinks and junk food, a report said. According to the New York Post, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins planned to collaborate with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk's newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to promote healthier food options for recipients. The initiative aims to prioritise nutritious foods in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). ‘Mission 500’: India-US Unveils Key Trade Initiatives After PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Bilateral.

Donald Trump Mulls Banning Use of Food Stamps

JUST IN: The New York Post reports the Trump administration is considering banning the use of food stamps for purchasing junk food — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 17, 2025

