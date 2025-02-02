The EU warned Sunday, February 2, that it would hit back "firmly" if US President Donald Trump works on his threat to hit imports from the bloc with tariffs. "The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods," said a European Commission spokesperson. Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports: South Korea Bracing for Impact Amid 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, 10% on China Goods on Energy, Semiconductors and More.

EU Vows To ‘Respond Firmly’ if Hit With ‘Unfair’ Tariffs

