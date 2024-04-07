El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Sunday, April 7, that 5,000 free passports would be given to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from other countries. Talking to X, formerly Twitter, Nayib Bukele said that the grant of 5,000 free passports represents less than 0.1 percent of their population. "So granting them full citizen status, including voting rights, poses no issue," his post on X read. He also said that the contributions of the 5,000 people who will be granted free passports will have a "huge impact on our society and the future of our country". President Nayib Bukele Says El Salvador ‘Bought The Dip,’ Acquiring 100 More Bitcoins.

El Salvador Giving 5000 Free Passports

We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad. This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)