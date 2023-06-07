A millionaire in Finland has been slapped with a fine of nearly USD 130,000 for driving about 30 kilometre per hour over the posted speed limit, according to The Guardian. In Indian currency, USD 130,000 is roughly around Rs 1,07,29,225. The hefty fine has been imposed on businessman Anders Wiklof. Notably, in Finland, fines are calculated as a percentage of the offender’s income. According to Wiklof, who regretted the incident, the speed limit changed "suddenly" from 70 kilometre per hour to 50 when he was driving at 82 kilometre per hour. World Happiness Report 2023: Finland Ranks as World’s Happiest Country for Sixth Consecutive Year.

Finland Fines Businessman USD 130,000 for Speeding:

Millionaire in 🇫🇮 Finland issued with $130,000 ticket for driving 20 mph over the speed limit, as the country issues fines in proportion to income. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2023

