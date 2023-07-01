The unrest in France entered the fourth night after the fatal police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic check. Multiple videos of protestors continuing to protest against the government in France have gone viral on social media. A town hall in Persan-Beaumont, northern France was reportedly set on fire while another video showed riots continuing into the fourth night in Lyon and several other cities in France. A third video showed rioters allegedly trying to enter the Central Stock Exchange in Marseille, France. Meanwhile, rioters in France were also seen firing automatic rifles, shotguns, guns and using explosives. On Saturday, France President Emmanuel Macron Macron blamed social media networks for the riots in France. He said that authorities will "take steps" to "remove sensitive content" and to "identify" those who "call for disorder" on the platforms. France Riots New Videos: Violence Spreads to Several Cities as Rioting Continues for Third Consecutive Day, Horrifying Footages of Arson and Looting Surface.

Town Hall in Persan-Beaumont Set on Fire

Town hall in Persan–Beaumont, northern France, set on fire. pic.twitter.com/bw41eO7JBT — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 1, 2023

Riots Continue Into Fourth Night in France

Footage from Lyon as riots continue into fourth night pic.twitter.com/gfbOOfRpMJ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

Rioters Try To Storm the Central Stock Exchange in Marseille

French rioters trying to storm the Central Stock Exchange in Marseille, France.pic.twitter.com/zzxa0w5loR — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

Video From the 13th Arrondissement of Paris

Footage from the 13th arrondissement of Paris.pic.twitter.com/DxqevZNyob — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)