A former Google employee recently made a shocking revelation, and disclosed that he departed from the company after purportedly being refused a promotion based on his skin colour. Shaun Maguire, who worked with Google from 2016 to 2019 said that despite being “one of the highest performing people", he was denied a promotion for being a white man. Maguire quoted his the-then-supervisor saying "I can't promote you right now because I have a quota". A source privy to the situation told New York Post, the purported quota was reportedly linked to pressure from employee resource group established on the aftermath of the #Me Too scandals. Taking to X (formerly twitter), the ex-Google employee shared his experience, and claimed that Google had denied that it really happened. Google’s Gemini AI Chatbot Violates India’s IT Laws and Several Provisions of Criminal Codes: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Former Google Employee Says He Was Denied Promotion:

“I’m really not supposed to tell you this. It could get me fired. But you’re one of the highest performing people here but I can’t promote you right now because I have a quota. My hands are tied. You’ll get the next slot. Please be patient. I’m really sorry.” — Google https://t.co/0I7bmWmPIu — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) February 23, 2024

Maguire Conducts Poll on X:

Should I go public with the story about the time I was told I can’t be promoted for being a white man? — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 16, 2023

Maguire Says Google Has Denied His Claims:

Google is denying this happened but nobody from the company has reached out to me for my side of the story Honestly, pathetic I don’t want any compensation I just want you to fix these problems, especially if you’re going to lead in AI https://t.co/0I7bmWmPIu — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)