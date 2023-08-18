A top emergency management official in Maui, Hawaii, who reportedly chose not to activate sirens as wildfires broke out in the US state, has resigned. As per a report in NNBC Boston, the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, who was under fire for not activating disaster sirens during last week's wildfire response, reportedly resigned on Thursday, citing health reasons. The County of Maui, in a post on Facebook, said that Maui Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya. Meanwhile, officials in Hawaii said that Maui’s death toll has reached 111 as responders continue to look for traces of more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for since last week’s wildfire. Hawaii Wildfire: Death Toll Reaches 111.

