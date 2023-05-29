Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has officially approved legislation that enforces stricter punishments for LGBTQ individuals, including the death penalty or life imprisonment. The bill has now been enacted into law, as the president's office announced through a tweet. "This legislative development marks a significant step in the country's stance on homosexuality and brings with it a set of legal implications for individuals engaging in same-sex relationships or related activities within Uganda's jurisdiction," tweeted Uganda vice president's office. Uganda: New Anti-LGBTQ Law Restricts Media and Activists Too.

Homosexuality Criminalised in Uganda:

BREAKING: Uganda's president signs anti-homosexuality bill, with punishments including the death penalty, into law. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 29, 2023

Same-Sex Relationship Banned in Uganda:

This legislative development marks a significant step in the country's stance on homosexuality and brings with it a set of legal implications for individuals engaging in same-sex relationships or related activities within Uganda's jurisdiction. — OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT (@VPofficeUganda) May 29, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ Bill Passed in Uganda:

It reflects a perspective that views homosexuality as contrary to the cultural, religious, and social values of the nation. — OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT (@VPofficeUganda) May 29, 2023

