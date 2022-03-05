Amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on March 5 urged Ukraine and Russia for immediate ceasefire so evacuation of Indians can be done smoothly. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Indian students have been advised to stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks.

See Tweet:

We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)