The suspect charged in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson arrived under heavy police escort for a court hearing on his extradition to New York on Tuesday, December 10. Luigi Mangione, 43, showed signs of defiance as he struggled briefly with officers and was heard shouting, "Completely unjust and an insult to the American people," as he was led from a police vehicle into the courthouse. Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson (50) outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4. Investigators are now focused on retracing Mangione's movements over the past week in Pennsylvania and are exploring whether he acted alone or had an accomplice involved in the planning or aftermath of the brazen killing. Elon Musk’s X Suspends Account of ‘Luigi Mangione’ Amid Charges of Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

