Elon Musk's X has suspended the account of suspect Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan. The 26-year-old was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Luigi Mangione, who was charged with degree murder, was caught hours after the murder of Brian Thompson. He was also reportedly charged with three gun charges and forgery. Following these incidents, the X platform suspended his account until further development.

Luigi Mangione X Account Suspended by Elon Musk's Platform Amid Murder Charges

NEWS: X suspends suspected United Healthcare CEO Assasin! pic.twitter.com/XMPzh8eFIr — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 10, 2024

