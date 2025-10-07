Iris Stalzer, the Mayor of Germany's Herdecke, is reportedly said to be in a critical condition after a stabbing incident. According to a report in German outlet Bild, Iris Stalzer was allegedly "stabbed by several men" in broad daylight in front of her house. The 57-year-old was allegedly found seriously injured by her son in her apartment in Herdecke-Herrentisch today, October 7. It is learnt that the politician was stabbed in multiple places on her stomach and back by a group of men on the street. Iris Stalzer is the mayor of Herdecke in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. After the incident, the local police issued a major alert, and a manhunt is underway for the suspects. Hamburg Station Knife Attack: At Least 12 People Injured in ‘Mass Stabbing’ at Germany Railway Station, Suspect in Custody.

Iris Stalzer, Mayor of Herdecke, Stabbed Outside Her Home in Germany

Mayor of Herdecke in western Germany, Iris Stalzer, in critical condition after being stabbed outside her home. Motive unknown - Bild pic.twitter.com/2hn2uROk6c — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 7, 2025

Iris Stalzer Is in Critical Condition

JUST IN - Mayor of Herdecke in Germany was "stabbed by several men" in broad daylight in front of her house. pic.twitter.com/EwL3BXl9u2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bild), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

