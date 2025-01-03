A massive accident has been reported in Kazakhstan, where a multi-vehicle crash took place. A journalist who shared a video of the incident said that a multi-vehicle crash took place in Kazakhstan amid a storm and reduced visibility. It is learned that 95 cars piled up on a highway in the Republic of Kazakhstan due to snow storms and poor visibility. According to reports, several vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kazakhstan on the Astana-Shchuchinsk road in the Akmola region. As per Kazinform News Agency, the accident took place at around 1:30 PM today, January 3, between Kogam and Karatal villages of Birzhan Sal district. World News | Kazakhstan Tops Regional Investment with USD 15.7 Billion in 2024.

Massive multi-vehicle crash in Kazakhstan amid a storm and reduced visibility. 95 cars have reportedly piled up.#Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/6Q79jCg6eI — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 3, 2025

