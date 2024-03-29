When a delegation from Italy’s Rome arrived in Beirut on Wednesday, March 28, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati thought that one of Giorgia Meloni's aides was the Italian prime minister. As the aide descended the stairs from her aircraft, Mikati stood waiting for her on the Beirut airport runway. Apparently assuming she was the Italian Prime Minister, Mikati welcomed her and kissed both of her cheeks. It was shortly explained to him that, in fact, he had welcomed Patrizia Scurti, Meloni's personal assistant, who had some similarities with her. Not long later, the Italian prime minister stepped out of the aircraft, to Mikati's handshake and a peck on each cheek. Meloni is in Beirut in the midst of the ongoing cross-border fighting between Israeli forces and the terrorist Lebanese organisation Hezbollah on Lebanon's southern border. Melodi! Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Shares Selfie with 'Good Friend' Indian PM Narendra Modi at COP28.

Lebanon PM Najib Mikati Mistakes Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni With Aide

OOPS MOMENT Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati mistakenly greets a staff member, under the impression that she is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a visit from Rome to Beirut. 🎥AA pic.twitter.com/Qw62bFSX6m — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 29, 2024

