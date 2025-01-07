Linda De Sousa Abreu, a married prison officer, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being filmed engaging in sexual acts with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth in the UK. The incident, which occurred multiple times, was captured on a prison-issued body-worn camera and circulated among prisoners. De Sousa Abreu, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport attempting to flee to Madrid, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office. Despite initially claiming she was the victim and fearing sexual assault in prison, the court found her actions inexcusable. The case, which went viral after being shared online, highlights the growing concerns over misconduct within UK prisons. Linda De Sousa Abreu, Married HMP Wandsworth Officer Who Had Sex With UK Prison Inmate Mocks Her Ankle Tag in Viral Video, OnlyFans Star Calls It ‘Very Mindful, Very Demure’.

Linda De Sousa Abreu Jailed for 15 Months Over UK Prison Sex Scandal

NEW: The married prison officer who went viral for filming a s*x tape with a prison inmate, sentenced to 15 months. Linda De Sousa Abreu was seen having s*x in her prison outfit with inmate Linton Weirich. The incident happened at Wandsworth Prison in the UK, which reportedly… pic.twitter.com/qlSaXheCJQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)