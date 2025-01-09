As the Eaton Fire continues to devastate Los Angeles, the death toll has risen to five, with more fatalities feared as rescue efforts progress. Firefighters are struggling against the fire's rapid expansion, particularly in Pacific Palisades, where the blaze has scorched over 16,000 acres and destroyed 1,000 homes and businesses. Authorities are grappling with insufficient resources, as local fire hydrants have run dry, further hampering firefighting efforts. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone emphasized the overwhelming scale of the crisis, noting the inadequacy of available personnel to combat the multiple wildfires. With over 70,000 residents under evacuation orders, officials fear the worst as the situation remains fluid and containment efforts falter. Los Angeles Wildfire: Thousands Evacuate As Fast-Growing Wildfires Devastate Southern California Amid Harsh Winds; Palisades Fire Burns More Than 2,900 Acres (Watch Videos).

Death Toll Rises to 5 in Los Angeles Wildfire

UPDATE: Death toll from Eaton Fire in Los Angeles rises to 5, with more bodies expected to be found, sheriff says pic.twitter.com/t3JB0SD1eu — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2025

Fire Hydrants Run Dry in Pacific Palisades

The Altadena Senior Center is burning to the ground. Firefighters say the fire hydrants up here are dry and they have to keep driving elsewhere to refill their tanks and come back up to continue the fire fight. The famous Christmas Tree Lane also on fire. #EatonFire #Altadena pic.twitter.com/nrxIvqoKFg — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 8, 2025

