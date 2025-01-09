A new wildfire, dubbed the Sunset Fire, erupted near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills on the evening of January 8, forcing mandatory evacuations in the surrounding areas. The fire has rapidly consumed over 10 acres, with its path threatening nearby homes. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed the blaze, which is moving north of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Laurel Canyon, and west of the 101 freeway. As the Sunset Fire ignites fresh fears, the city continues to battle the devastating Palisades fire, which has already destroyed 15,000 acres. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Eaton fire in Altadena has risen to five. Los Angeles Wildfire: Death Toll Rises to 5 As Firefighters Struggle With Dry Hydrants Amid Fast-Growing Flames in Pacific Palisades (Watch Video).

Sunset Fire Erupts in Hollywood Hills

🚨🔥 New fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills west of the “Hollywood” sign and heading toward Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/18R5APmiFv — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) January 9, 2025

Evacuations Ordered as Sunset Fire Spreads

New fire in the Hollywood Hills moving towards nearby homes, evacuations underway pic.twitter.com/YG0FO1XLSC — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2025

New Wildfire Threatens Homes Near Runyon Canyon

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: NEW FIRE ERUPTS IN HOLLYWOOD HILLS NEAR RUNYON CANYON A new fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed. Here’s where other fires stand: Palisades Fire: 15,800+ acres, 1,792 personnel assigned… https://t.co/nnzuCMp2vy pic.twitter.com/wsgTeZkk5z — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2025

