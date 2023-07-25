The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which can be lethal, has been detected in a 28-year-old male in an Abu Dhabi city near the Omani border, the World Health Organisation informed on Monday. The WHO said in a statement that the guy in the city of Al Ain was hospitalised last month. Health officials had examined 108 of the persons he came into touch with, but no secondary illnesses had been discovered as of yet, it continued. NeoCov: This COVID-19 Variant Has High Mortality Rate, Says Report; Here's All You Need to Know.

MERS-CoV Case Detected in UAE

The World Health Organization says a man has tested positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the United Arab Emirates. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023

