A major fire broke out on a rooftop in the Upper East Side area of Manhattan, New York, on Friday morning, August 15. The fire broke out on the rooftop of a seven-story apartment building in Manhattan. A video has surfaced on social media, showing plumes of smoke rising into the sky. Firefighters are at the scene to douse the fire atop the seven-story apartment building, officials said. New York Boat Explosion: One Dead as Boat Explodes on Hudson River During NYC Fleet Week (Watch Video).

New York Blast Triggers Massive Fire on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Rooftop

BREAKING: Massive rooftop fire erupts, followed by explosion, in Manhattan’s Upper East Side pic.twitter.com/TsOu5BOtvG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2025

Manhattan Fire

BREAKING: A fire breaking out on the rooftop of a building along East 95th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. pic.twitter.com/tiTxjZM1Vz — JJBOOM (@JordyHalo80) August 15, 2025

