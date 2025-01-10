A fierce 5-alarm fire erupted in a six-story building on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx, New York, leaving seven people injured, including five firefighters. The blaze, which began early this morning, quickly spread through the structure, intensifying as heavy winds fueled the flames. Nearly 200 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the scene, working tirelessly to contain the fire. The situation was further complicated by the strong winds, which allowed the flames to spread rapidly across multiple floors. Seven individuals were reported injured in the incident, with five of the victims being firefighters who sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze. New York: Person Set on Fire Near Escalator at Penn Station in Manhattan, Probe On.

5-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Bronx Building

Massive Fire Engulfs Bronx Building - 7 Injured, Hundreds of Firefighters in Action 1. 5-alarm fire engulfs 6-story building on Wallace Avenue. 2. 7 injured, including 5 firefighters. 3. Nearly 200 FDNY personnel on site. 4. Flames intensified by heavy winds.#bronx #fire… pic.twitter.com/SNYcKtQPWe — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 10, 2025

