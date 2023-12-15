New York City city plunged into sudden darkness after an "explosion" was reported in Con Edison plant in Brooklyn. The power outrage reportedly happened after midnight on Friday, December 15. A video that has surfaced on social media shows clouds of smoke emanating from Con Edison plant. This was followed by a brief power cut across the city and lights were seen flickering for a few seconds. The fire fighting personnel quickly reached to the spot to conduct fire extinguishing operations. New York Fire: Five-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Seven Stores, Destroys Multiple Businesses in Bronx (Watch Video).

New York Power Outage:

🚨 #BREAKING: Explosion at a Con Edison Electrical Substation Causes Widespread Flickering Lights Across the City into New Jersey ⁰📌#Brooklyn | #NewYork ⁰Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after multiple reports of an explosion took place at a Con Edison… pic.twitter.com/qGG1T1uV0Z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2023

Lights Were Seen Flickering After Explosion:

BREAKING: Smoke billows out of Con Edison plant after an 'explosion' — New York City plunged into sudden and brief darkness, mass power outage reported pic.twitter.com/qs6JlyYsqG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 15, 2023

