The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts 'to safeguard freedom of expression'. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information are crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict. The 2021 peace prize laureates are representative of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions. .

