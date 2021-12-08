Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, has said that with the available data on the new Coronavirus variant, it is very clear that there should a 3-dose vaccine for Omicron variant. The new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in South Africa, has been called as 'Variant of Concern' by the WHO.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin Says Vaccine for Omicron Variant Should Be A 3-Dose Vaccine:

JUST IN - BioNTech CEO: Potentially upcoming vaccine for the #Omicron variant "should be a 3-dose vaccine." pic.twitter.com/ounAm4Fd41 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2021

Vaccine For New COVID-19 Variant Should Be 3-Dose Vaccine, Says Sahin

"It is very clear the vaccine, for the Omicron variant, should be a 3-dose vaccine."- @BioNTech_Group CEO Uğur Şahin. pic.twitter.com/k5IenepW0s — Anjalee Khemlani (@AnjKhem) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)