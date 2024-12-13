OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may donate USD 1 million to the inaugural fund for US President-elect Donald Trump, a report said on Friday, December 13. According to Fox News, Sam Altman plans to donate USD 1 million to the inaugural fund for the United States President-elect Donald Trump. Altman contributed privately and independently from OpenAI as he believes that Trump's administration will lead to a new era for artificial intelligence development within the US, the report said. Amazon Planning To Donate USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inauguration Fund After Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Sam Altman to Donate USD 1 Million to Donald Trump Inaugural Fund

