In a remarkable medical breakthrough, the first patient to receive a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig has been discharged from US’s Massachusetts General Hospital. The 62-year-old patient, Richard Slayman, has shown promising recovery just two weeks after the groundbreaking surgery. Slayman is the first living person to receive a genetically-edited pig kidney. His doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital report that the transplanted kidney is functioning well, producing urine, removing waste products from the blood, balancing the body’s fluids, and carrying out other key functions. This successful transplant and its encouraging outcome represent a significant moment in medicine, possibly heralding a new era of cross-species organ transplantation. Pig Kidney Transplanted Into Human: US Patient Becomes First Person to Receive Kidney From Genetically-Modified Pig.

Pig Kidney Transplant in Human

MEDICINE: 62 year old man, who became the first patient to receive a kidney from a genetically-modified pig, was well enough to walk out of 🇺🇸 Massachusetts General Hospital just two weeks after the procedure. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2024

