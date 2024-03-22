In a groundbreaking medical achievement announced on Thursday, doctors in US have successfully transplanted a genetically modified kidney from a pig into a living human for the first time. The four-hour-long procedure took place at Massachusetts General Hospital, which is also credited with performing the first kidney transplant in 1954. The recipient of the transplant, Rick Slayman, a 62-year-old manager at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, had been suffering from end-stage kidney disease. He is currently recuperating well and is anticipated to be discharged from the hospital in the near future. Cross-Species Transplant in US: Doctors Transplant Pig Kidney Into Brain-Dead Person in Record 61-Days-Long Experiment.

Pig Kidney Transplanted Into Human

JUST IN: 62 year old man becomes first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically-modified pig, with the four-hour surgery taking place at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 22, 2024

