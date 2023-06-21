Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust ahead of International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration in UN headquarter. PM Modi shared image of him paying tribute on his social media account. PM Narendra Modi, while sharing the pic said "Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the UNHQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world." International Yoga Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi-Led Yoga Session at UN Creates Guinness World Record for Participation of People of Most Nationalities.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust Ahead of Yoga Day Celebration at UNHQ

Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world. pic.twitter.com/OJ3XwWklYf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)