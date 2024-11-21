During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reportedly received a phone call instructing her to avoid commenting on Moscow’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an attack on Ukraine. A viral video allegedly captures Zakharova being told, “Masha, don’t comment at all on the ballistic missile strike on Yuzhmash, as the Westerners started talking about it.” Russia’s use of an ICBM, capable of delivering nuclear strikes, marked the weapon’s first deployment in the ongoing war. The strike follows recent Ukrainian attacks using US and UK missiles on Russian territory. The incident has sparked global concern over the potential escalation of the conflict. Russia-Ukraine War: Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Targeting Dnipro City Launched by Moscow, Says Kyiv.

Russia’s Maria Zakharova Receives Call Mid-Briefing, Told Not to Comment on ICBM Strike

In a theatrical presentation likely designed to strike fear into the hearts of naive western politicians, in effort to tie Putin himself to last night's intercontinental missile strike on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova allegedly receives a call… pic.twitter.com/hYUGSgWLZt — KyivPost (@KyivPost) November 21, 2024

