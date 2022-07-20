Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran. The incident prompted the Turkish media to draw parallels with Vladimir Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past. Vladimir Putin can be seen in the video waiting for Recep Tayyip Erdogan and looking at empty chairs, walking to the other side. In 2020, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was left waiting for around two minutes by the Russian President ahead of a meeting in Moscow. There are speculations that it was a revenge by the Turkish President.

