The staff at a Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, were told to "take cover" by the company in an email alert after reports of an active shooter early Friday. "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details," the emergency alert read. Following this, employees were seen fleeing from the plant. However, police have denied any reports of shooting or an active shooter inside the plant. “In the process of clearing the building, not hearing any gunshots, no casualties, nothing to substantiate a shooter at this time," Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Tesla Staff in Texas’s Austin Facility Evacuated After Reports of Shooting.

Email Alert To Tesla Staff:

BREAKING: Tesla workers reportedly received email alert to "take cover" during active shooter situation at Tesla Gigafactory near Austin, Texas pic.twitter.com/XiAM6m9CvV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2023

'No Active Shooter'

UPDATE: No active shooter and no shots fired at Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 28, 2023

Sheriff's Office Denies Shooting

#BREAKING: No active shooter - no shots fired at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Earlier, Tesla workers had received an email alert to "take cover." pic.twitter.com/n9HLRQJXqR — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) July 28, 2023

