A major fire was reported in a lavish residential building Folkart condo located in the Narlıdere district of Izmir in Turkey on late Thursday. Firefighters are at the spot, and fire-dousing operations are underway. According to the local media reports, the fire erupted around 10:30 pm (local time) and quickly escalated to the entire structure. The residents of the burning building were seen jumping out from their balconies. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Turkey: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Turkiye, Says EMSC.

Turkey Condo Building Fire Video:

BREAKING: Residents reportedly witnessed jumping from their balconies after horrific fire at a residential building in Izmir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/1CxSFXBc82 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)