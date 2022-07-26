Well-known news channel TalkTV's live Tory debate went off-air after the host of the debate, Kate McCann, fainted on live Television. Her condition is reportedly fine but the discussion could not be continued as per the medical supervisor's advice. She was hosting the show alone after co-host Harry Cole was pulled out due to Covid. Presenter Kate McCann Faints, Collapses on Live TV Halting Conservative Party Leaders Debate.

Watch Video

WATCH: Loud bang heard during debate for UK’s next prime minister before feed cuts out pic.twitter.com/LsC84Xbl9N — BNO News (@BNONews) July 26, 2022

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

