Texas Republican candidate and Donald Trump's supporter, Valentina Gomez, has sparked widespread outrage after posting a 38-second video on social media showing her setting the Quran on fire. In the video, Gomez declared, "I will end Islam in Texas so help me God. Muslims are raping & killing their way to take over CHRISTIAN nations. Help me get to Congress so you never have to bow down to their stupid rock." The video quickly went viral, drawing condemnation from social media users. One user commented, "Burning the Qur’an doesn’t make you a defender of freedom. It makes you an extremist chasing cheap political spotlight by insulting the sacred beliefs of others. Whoever burns a holy book spreads hatred, not democracy." Another questioned, "Valentina burns the Qur’an & blames Islam. But who destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and now targeting Venezuela & Maduro?" A third user wrote, "The World now sees who the real terrorists are." Trump’s 50% Tariff Takes Effect From August 27: Exporters Worried As Tariff Hike Can Severely Impact India’s Exports to the US.

Valentina Gomez Burns Quran (Trigger Warning)

Valentina Gomez Says: "I Will End Islam in Texas" (Photo Credits: X/ @ValentinaForUSA)

'Burning Quran Spreads Hatred, Not Freedom,' Says Netizen

Burning the Qur’an doesn’t make you a defender of freedom. It makes you an extremist chasing cheap political spotlight by insulting the sacred beliefs of others. Whoever burns a holy book spreads hatred, not democracy. Your act wasn’t courage; it was a desperate stunt for votes… — 🇦🇪 حسن الأمير 🇦🇪 (@DaR_ZaYeD_74) August 26, 2025

'Insulting Faith While Bombing Nations Shows True Terror,' Comments Another

They burn the Quran, insult your faith, bomb Iran, Libya, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan, starve children in Gaza and still call Muslims the terrorists. The World now see who the real terrorists are. https://t.co/4Ud2mqC0yl — Zara Quinn (@AnalystZara) August 25, 2025

'US War Machine, Not Muslims, Are the Real Terror,' Adds Third User

Valentina burns the Qur’an & blames Islam. But who destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria,Lebanon,Palestine and now targeting Venezuela & Maduro? The U.S war machine. The real terror are Christian evangelicals and Jewish supremacists. https://t.co/PyG8tThuZU — Aysha (@ayshaahmeds) August 25, 2025

