A man has been detained seconds after he aimed a handgun at point-blank range at the Vice-President of Argentina Cristina Fernández’s head. Video from the incident has gone viral on social media which shows Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Watch Video:

Man detained after he aimed handgun at point-blank range at the Vice President of Argentina’s head https://t.co/4NtOXnCUqy pic.twitter.com/BbCzCX5W5l — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)