The World Economic Forum announced on Monday, April 21, that its founder, Klaus Schwab, has decided to step down as Chairperson and member of its board of trustees, effective immediately. Klaus Schwab has been synonymous with the Geneva-based organisation he has headed since it was founded 55 years ago. "Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect," Schwab told the board. World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab Resigns

World Economic Forum Announces Governance Transition Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the #WorldEconomicForum, resigns.@wef pic.twitter.com/lbRWuiAyz9 — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 21, 2025

