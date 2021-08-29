Bhavina Patel might have lost the finals of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 to China's Ying Zhou, but the Indian paddler was praised for bagging a silver medal. Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Kiren Rijiju. Abhinav Bindra hailed Bhavina for the historic feat. Each of them took to social media and congratulated the Indian paddler. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

Virender Sehwag:

Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics . A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

VVS Laxman

Silver medal for India. Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.🇮🇳🏓. pic.twitter.com/dyc3Cw3gEh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2021

Nirmala Sitharaman

Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success shall shall as motivation for many.#TokyoParalympics https://t.co/2HLqnceZgV — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 29, 2021

Abhinav Bindra:

Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 29, 2021

Another one:

Hardip Singh Puri:

Gujarat is Proud of You

Gujarat is proud of you #BhavinaPatel The entire nation will be cheering for you. Go for gold and show the world your determination and dedication. All the best!#BharatKiBeti #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/3R8Umx3COn — Pradipsinh Vaghela (@pradipsinhbjp) August 27, 2021

