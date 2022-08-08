On August 08, the closing ceremony will be held in Alexender Stadium in Birmingham as the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be coming to an end. The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games had many interesting turns of events for India, such as winning their first ever gold medal in the lawn bowl, para powerlifting, and para table tennis, bagging 18 gold medals from a total of 40. India also won 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated

The Indian weightlifting team won a medal in each of the weightlifting events, they have won 6 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze, which is the most amount of medals India has won in a sporting event at the 2022 Birmingham Games. On the final day, a number of Indian athletes will be competing for gold such as the Indian men’s hockey team will be playing against Australia, Indian shutters Sharath Achanta, Sreeja Akula facing Malasiya in mixed double finals, boxer Sagar Ahlawat will try to win his first Commonwealth gold against the England boxer Orie. Indian men’s relay team and the javelin throwers will also be competing for gold.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 11 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Table Tennis Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (3:35) and Sharath Kamal (4:25) Badminton* Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, P. V. Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Hockey India men’s hockey team (5:00 pm)

India have performed well at the Commonwealth Games 2022 so far and the athletes will eye further medals at the competition. A number of athletes have secured medals for themselves but are now competing to determine the order of it.

