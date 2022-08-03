The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England, commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games. It is the 22nd edition and and will be played in 15 different venues across West Midlands Region and one in South East London. The athletes from the commonwealth nations are giving their best to win medals for their country. In this race, as of the start of Day 6, India stands at the sixth position with a total of 13 medals to their name, including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Results.

History was made on day 5 when India won their first gold medal in the lawn bowl with the India women’s fours team securing victory over South Africa. The Indian men's table tennis team also snatched a gold on the same day as they bettered Singapore. Apart from this, India also won medals in weightlifting, judo, and badminton, with the most number of medals coming from weightlifting(8).

As the event moves ahead, on day 7, five Indian boxers 3 men and 2 women will be competing in the quarterfinals of their respective weight divisions. The India men's hockey team will be playing their last group stage match against Wales. Athletes participating in Badminton, squash, and athletics will also be in action.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 7 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Athletics Murali Sreeshankar (12:12 am), Muhammed Anees (12:12 am), Hima Das (03:00 pm) Boxing Amit Panghal (04:45 pm), Jasmine (06:15 pm), Sagar (08:00 pm) Badminton Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, P. V. Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, (2:30 pm and 9:00 pm) Hockey India Men’s Team (06:30 pm) Gymnastics Balveen Kaur (06:30 pm) Table Tennis Bhavina Patel (03:45 pm), Ravi Baby (03:45 pm), Sonalben Patel (04:20 pm), Ravi Alagar (05:30 pm), Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran Squash Suyana Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh (12:00 pm), Abhay Singh/Velavan Senthilkumar (01:15 pm), Saurav Ghosal/Dipika Pallikal (02:15 pm), Dipika Pallikal/Joshana Chinappa (08:00 pm) Para Powerlifting Pramjeet Kaur (09:00 pm), Sakina Khatun (07:38 pm), Manpreet Kaur (07:30 PM)

India have had a great outing so far at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and will be aiming to continue that. The country’s most successful campaign came in 2010 in Delhi and they will be hoping to either match or surpass it.

