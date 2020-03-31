Adam Zampa Birthday Special: 6/19 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Other Best Bowling Performances by Australian Spinner

File picture of Adam Zampa (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian spinner Adam Zampa is the frontline spinner for the Oz in the fifty and T20 format of the game. The New South Wales born leg spinner made his debut back in 2016, and although it has not been smooth sailing his ever since, the youngster has showed great resolve. With 75 ODI wickets in 55 games and 33 T20 wickets in 30 matches, it is still early days as far as his cricket career is concerned. But he keeps coming up with massive performances and in all conditions which helps him win the trust of the selectors. Zampa was born on 31 March, 1992. As the cricketer turns 28, we take a look at some of his best performances. Happy Birthday Hashim Amla: A Look at Some Memorable Knocks by South African Legend.

4/43 vs Pakistan: The best figures for an Australian spinner since Stuart MacGill’s 4-19 in the year 2000, Adam Zampa completely bamboozled the Pakistan batsmen helping Australia take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

6/19 vs SRH: Although his team lost the contest, Adam Zampa’s 6/19 is one of the best spells in the history of the IPL. He snapped up the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson to help restrict Hyderabad to 137/8.

3/16 vs West Indies: Leg spinner Adam Zampa picked up 3/16 in less than six overs as Australia stopped West Indies at 116. The West Indies lower-order batsmen had no clue about Zampa’s variations as they fell for cheap. Shane Warne Reveals Best Australian XI He Played With, Names Allan Border As Captain.

3/37 vs Ireland: Adam Zampa was the lead wicket-taker for Australia as his 3/37 helped restrict Ireland to 197. The Aussies won this game comfortably with Zampa doing the damage in the first innings itself.

3/14 vs Sri Lanka: Australia’s David Warner hit a fine century to power his side to 233 in twenty overs, and in the second innings, it was Adam Zampa who was the star performer. He picked up three wickets in his four-over spell to bowl out the Sri Lankans for 99.

Adam Zampa is a resilient character, and despite his team being known for its fast bowling exploits, he has carved a name for himself.