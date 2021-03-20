Having already won the three-match T20I series Afghanistan will be looking to performa a clean sweep against Zimbabwe as they face-off in the third and last game. Afghanistan handsomely won the first and second T20I by 48 and 45 runs and now will be looking to continue the domination. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AFG vs ZIM live streaming online and TV telecast details continue reading. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Star as Afghanistan Seal Series with 45-Run Victory over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, as a senior team will be playing for pride and nothing else. The visitors will be wary of the humiliation of a whitewash. So, despite this encounter being a dead-rubber there is a lot to play for and both the teams will be going for the victory.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 Match in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters for the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series in the country. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with live score updates and match details by following the social media pages of both teams. Online streaming of AFG vs ZIM is however available and you can find details about it below. Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan Skipper, Equals MS Dhoni’s Record of Most T20I Wins As Captain, Achieves Feat During Second T20I Against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2021 Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match on the FanCode app and official website. Fans can follow the live action after paying a nominal subscription fee.

